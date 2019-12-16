Isaiah Simmons earns AP first-team All-America honor
by - Correspondent - Monday, December 16, 2019 12:23 PM
Simmons put together a special junior campaign.
Simmons put together a special junior campaign.

Clemson junior linebacker Isaiah Simmons was the lone first-team All-American for Clemson with the Associated Press on Monday.

Simmons earned the Butkus Award as the nation's top linebacker last week and picked up ACC defensive player of the year before the ACC Championship.

The Kansas native leads Clemson in tackles (93), tackles for loss (14), sacks (7) and QB pressures (14), also adding two interceptions.

AP second-team honors went to two-time ACC player of the year Travis Etienne and guard John Simpson, while All-ACC defender Tanner Muse was on the AP third-team.

