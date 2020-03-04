Hokies pull away in second half over Tigers



Brad Brownell's Tigers fell back below .500 in ACC play after the Hokies shot nearly 60 percent from the field in the second half to pull away to a 70-58 win over Clemson. The Tigers (15-14, 9-10 ACC) trailed by five at the half in Blacksburg's Cassell Coliseum and then would lead as late as 14 minutes to go, but a 13-0 Hokies run from that point sunk their road momentum, falling behind by as many as 17 points. Tevin Mack was the lone Tiger to reach double-figures scoring with 12 points. Aamir Simms was held to five points over 24 minutes and Al-Amir Dawes shot 1-of-7 from the field for five points. Clemson made 6-of-21 3-pointers in the first half and only 3-of-14 in the second period. PJ Horne scored 17 points for Virginia Tech (16-14, 7-12) and Tyrece Radford added 16. The Hokies knocked down eight second-half 3-pointers. Clemson wraps ACC regular-season action at home on Senior Night versus Georgia Tech Friday (7 p.m./ESPN2). POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Brad Brownell

Opening statement:

"I'm disappointed in the way we played. We didn't play or coach very well. We tried to rally in the second half, but we just didn't have it. I thought we looked like a tired team. I don't feel like we competed for the full 40 minutes."

On the keys to the game:

"Defensively, there was no energy tonight. We tried to play man-to-man. We tried zone. Physically, we just didn't compete at the level that you need to play against a team of Virginia Tech's caliber playing on its home court."

On Clemson's impact performers:

"Hunter Tyson and Trey Jemison played at tremendous, competitive levels for us."