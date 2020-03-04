Hokies pull away in second half over Tigers
by - Correspondent - Wednesday, March 4, 2020 9:43 PM
Brad Brownell's Tigers fell back below .500 in ACC play after the Hokies shot nearly 60 percent from the field in the second half to pull away to a 70-58 win over Clemson.

The Tigers (15-14, 9-10 ACC) trailed by five at the half in Blacksburg's Cassell Coliseum and then would lead as late as 14 minutes to go, but a 13-0 Hokies run from that point sunk their road momentum, falling behind by as many as 17 points.

Tevin Mack was the lone Tiger to reach double-figures scoring with 12 points. Aamir Simms was held to five points over 24 minutes and Al-Amir Dawes shot 1-of-7 from the field for five points. Clemson made 6-of-21 3-pointers in the first half and only 3-of-14 in the second period.

PJ Horne scored 17 points for Virginia Tech (16-14, 7-12) and Tyrece Radford added 16. The Hokies knocked down eight second-half 3-pointers.

Clemson wraps ACC regular-season action at home on Senior Night versus Georgia Tech Friday (7 p.m./ESPN2).

POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Brad Brownell

Opening statement:

"I'm disappointed in the way we played. We didn't play or coach very well. We tried to rally in the second half, but we just didn't have it. I thought we looked like a tired team. I don't feel like we competed for the full 40 minutes."

On the keys to the game:

"Defensively, there was no energy tonight. We tried to play man-to-man. We tried zone. Physically, we just didn't compete at the level that you need to play against a team of Virginia Tech's caliber playing on its home court."

On Clemson's impact performers:

"Hunter Tyson and Trey Jemison played at tremendous, competitive levels for us."

