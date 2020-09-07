Four Tigers in 3-round mock draft going into season

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

Clemson's Tigers get to show a little more on video ahead of potential pro careers starting Saturday at Wake Forest.

Two have done enough already to garner a first-round projection according to Bleacher Report's Matt Miller.

Trevor Lawrence, as he is anywhere else, is projected No. 1 to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"Trevor Lawrence has been tabbed a savior at the position since he arrived at Clemson," Miller said, "and some would say he hasn't lived up to expectations from a statistical perspective with 66 touchdowns to 12 interceptions in his two seasons at the helm. It's hard to imagine that not being good enough, but that's where Lawrence sits right now with scouts and fans expecting him to break records with every throw.

"Smart evaluators are looking at what Lawrence does well. He's an impressive athlete at 6'6" and 220 pounds with room to fill out his lean frame. He's an accomplished and tough runner willing and able to beat defenses (see Ohio State) with his legs. But he's also a smart, savvy and crafty passer who rarely makes mistakes with his decision-making, clock management or ability to read the defense."

Miller projects two-time ACC player of the year Travis Etienne going 28th overall to Tampa Bay.

"(Why the Bucs?) A quick and easy answer is a do-it-all speed back with the soft hands and football IQ quarterback Tom Brady demands at the running back position," said Miller. "Dating back to his first year as a starter with J.R Redmond coming out of the backfield all the way up to the James White-era Super Bowl dominance, we've seen Brady love and rely on backs as pass-catchers."

Next up among projected Clemson draftees in the first three rounds is intriguing with Justyn Ross in the second round.

Coming off of surgery for a congenital fusion in his spine, Ross -- a projected first-rounder by some outlets before the condition was known -- hopes to be in a position to train effectively in 2021 for either a pro career or a return to Clemson. Ross still has two seasons to play at the college level if he wants them.

Rounding out the Clemson projections is left tackle Jackson Carman also in the second round.