Former NFL GM sees potential 'perfect storm' of Swinney, Lawrence going pro together
by - Monday, August 31, 2020 12:58 PM
One former NFL GM says these two could team up in the pros? (Photo per Clemson athletics)
One former NFL GM says these two could team up in the pros? (Photo per Clemson athletics)

Former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum sees a potential "perfect storm" for the Jacksonville Jaguars that would heavily involve Clemson.

The scenario? The Jaguars, who seem to be shedding players in an effort to tank the 2020 season, go after Dabo Swinney as head coach and pick Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall in 2021.

"There's a lot of speculation in the league that Dabo Swinney, who has been on the short list of multiple head coaching searches, could be a coach that teams want to talk about and this would really be the perfect storm ingredient," Tannenbaum said on ESPN's 'Get Up' Monday. "Here's why, he's immensely popular in that area of the country, and if he could go with Trevor Lawrence, from Clemson right down the road of Jacksonville, with all those picks and all that cap room -- that's the ideal situation and I know when talking to a number of NFL general managers -- they see Dabo Swinney in the same mold of (former USC and current Seahawks coach) Pete Carroll.

"A high-energy guy -- Pete Carroll's been a head coach in both college and the pros. If Dabo Swinney, and that's a big if -- if he was going to do it, this is the perfect situation because in light of moving on from Leonard Fournette now -- they just don't have a lot of playmakers...The biggest story out of this is if Dabo Swinney would ever go, this is the perfect storm to do it within this season."

Swinney addressed why he's stuck with a college route so far earlier this year.

"As for coaching in college, that is all I have ever done, number one," Swinney said. "I've had opportunities to coach at the NFL level. In fact, I've had two or three opportunities. But I've chosen to stay put because I love the 18-to-22-year-olds. I kind of have a PhD. in that group. I've been one, and I've spent my whole life with those 18-to-22-year-olds and I love the impact I am able to have on that group of people and it's just a lot of fun. I love it...

"I love the pageantry of college football. I love recruiting. In college football, you get more than one first round draft pick. You can go sign as many as you want. In the NFL they give you one. But at the college level, I have more control of my success. In the NFL, you have so many cooks in the kitchen, from the owner to the GM to the player personnel guy to the scouting guy. And so this has been a great fit for me. But I always say 'never say never.'"

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 46) Author
spacer TNET: Former NFL GM sees potential 'perfect storm' of Swinney, Lawrence going pro together
 TigerNet News
spacer NFL? What is that?***
 90tiger®
spacer Re: NFL? What is that?***
 TexasTiger80
spacer Re: don’t see it
 M2
spacer Saban & Muschamp the sources for this story ?
 clemson80tiger
spacer Re: Saban & Muschamp the sources for this story ?
 TigerzzRoar®
spacer Re: Saban & Muschamp the sources for this story ?
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Former NFL GM sees potential 'perfect storm' of Swinney, Lawrence going pro together
 greer1®
spacer Re: TNET: Former NFL GM sees potential 'perfect storm' of Swinney, Lawrence going pro together
 clemson2003®
spacer Serious ? "At what point do they stop being quality young
 Rocky the Tiger®
spacer Re: Serious ? "At what point do they stop being quality young
 clemson2003®
spacer Re: TNET: Former NFL GM sees potential 'perfect storm' of Swinney, Lawrence going pro together
 TigerzzRoar®
spacer Re: TNET: Former NFL GM sees potential 'perfect storm' of Swinney, Lawrence going pro together
 clemson2003®
spacer Re: TNET: Former NFL GM sees potential 'perfect storm' of Swinney, Lawrence going pro together
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Why would he go to that ######## in JVille? They just waived
 CM Shack
spacer Re: Why would he go to that ######## in JVille? They just waived
 ddclemson
spacer Re: Why would he go to that ######## in JVille? They just waived
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Its funny how yankees view the NFL vs College
 El Tigre 1
spacer It almoooost sounds like they put a higher emphasis on the
 CM Shack
spacer what does that matter? NBA finals vs Final Four? not even
 El Tigre 1
spacer Re: what does that matter? NBA finals vs Final Four? not even
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer As a yankee let me try and explain it to you...
 TIGERFANN
spacer Re: As a yankee let me try and explain it to you...
 ddclemson
spacer Re: TNET: Former NFL GM sees potential 'perfect storm' of Swinney, Lawrence going pro together
 Calhoun2®
spacer Re: TNET: Former NFL GM sees potential 'perfect storm' of Swinney, Lawrence going pro together
 crawdad64
spacer ^^^ This
 RickyC78
spacer Only if society continues to gut college football. Swinney
 BugEyeSprite
spacer As you say, society seems dead set on professionalizing
 76er®
spacer Maybe but I truly believe
 sbrooks®
spacer Re: TNET: Former NFL GM sees potential 'perfect storm' of Swinney, Lawrence going pro together
 Tigerluvr
spacer Re: TNET: Former NFL GM sees potential 'perfect storm' of Swinney, Lawrence going pro together
 Elprup
spacer Re: TNET: Former NFL GM sees potential 'perfect storm' of Swinney, Lawrence going pro together
 rhettfla
spacer Re: TNET: Former NFL GM sees potential 'perfect storm' of Swinney, Lawrence going pro together
 NCTIgerFan23
spacer Re: TNET: Former NFL GM sees potential 'perfect storm' of Swinney, Lawrence going pro together
 FORESTTIGER
spacer Re: TNET: Former NFL GM sees potential 'perfect storm' of Swinney, Lawrence going pro together
 pawsrule4evr
spacer Re: TNET: Former NFL GM sees potential 'perfect storm' of Swinney, Lawrence going pro together
 GatorBowl
spacer Dabo is a man of Faith...
 RCcola
spacer Re: TNET: Former NFL GM sees potential 'perfect storm' of Swinney, Lawrence going pro together
 leftie
spacer For anyone who watched Hard Knocks with the Jets several years ago
 svaughan
spacer Re: For anyone who watched Hard Knocks with the Jets several years ago
 svaughan
spacer Re: For anyone who watched Hard Knocks with the Jets several years ago
 ddclemson
spacer You can rise very high in an organization
 RickyC78
spacer We don’t really need either one of those bums
 BaronVonBarlow®
spacer Not so fast
 tigersincepell®
spacer Oh boy.....here we go again.
 boricuatiger
spacer Well, Dabo may not say it, but I will: NEVER!
 tigerband1®
spacer Bingo. Dabo’s got it figured out. He ain’t going nowhere.
 97TigerPaw
Read all 46 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
Top Clemson News of the Week