|
Eight Tigers make All-Decade high school team
|Tuesday, April 7, 2020 12:15 PM- -
Maxpreps put together its All-Decade team of top high school prospects and
Clemson is well-represented.
On the offensive side, Trevor Lawrence is one of three first-team QBs after breaking Deshaun Watson's high school marks in passing yards (13,908) and touchdown passes (161). Recent signee DJ Uiagalelei is on the second team, along with offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt. And Watson completes the QB trio on the third team, along with all-purpose star Derion Kendrick. Clemson defenders make up the third-team with Dexter Lawrence and Bryan Bresee.
On the offensive side, Trevor Lawrence is one of three first-team QBs after breaking Deshaun Watson's high school marks in passing yards (13,908) and touchdown passes (161). Recent signee DJ Uiagalelei is on the second team, along with offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt. And Watson completes the QB trio on the third team, along with all-purpose star Derion Kendrick.
Clemson defenders make up the third-team with Dexter Lawrence and Bryan Bresee.
On special teams, Bradley Pinion is the first-team punter.
Tags: Trevor Lawrence, Deshaun Watson, DJ Uiagalelei, Mitch Hyatt, Derion Kendrick, Dexter Lawrence, Bryan Bresee, Bradley Pinion