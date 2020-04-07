Eight Tigers make All-Decade high school team

On the offensive side, Trevor Lawrence is one of three first-team QBs after breaking Deshaun Watson's high school marks in passing yards (13,908) and touchdown passes (161). Recent signee DJ Uiagalelei is on the second team, along with offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt. And Watson completes the QB trio on the third team, along with all-purpose star Derion Kendrick.

Clemson defenders make up the third-team with Dexter Lawrence and Bryan Bresee.