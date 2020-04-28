ESPN's Kiper sees battle between Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence for No. 1 pick

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

Just like high school? Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields both hail from Georgia and both put together phenomenal high school careers to battle it out for the top recruit ranking in the 2018 class. 247Sports essentially had them tied with each drawing a "101" on their metric and the site's Composite rating gave Lawrence the edge on top by .0001. It appears the Peach State talents will have this next season to compete for the No. 1 spot out of college, says ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. "He's (Trevor Lawrence) been considered the Andrew Luck of this draft," Kiper said. "A guaranteed No. 1 guy. Justin Fields may have something to say about it. Trevor Lawrence didn't finish great. The Ohio State game uneven then of course he got hot...The National championship game, only a 48.6 completion percentage against that talent-laden LSU team, but he has all the skills you need to be right there. "If he's not No. 1, it's because Justin Fields does a great job and maybe overtakes him. I think Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields will be battling out for the top spot."

Lawrence was No. 1 in Kiper's early 2021 rankings this week, followed by Fields, Oregon OL Penei Sewell, LSU WR Ja'Marr Chase and Penn State LB Micah Parsons.

Head-to-head in the Fiesta Bowl last December, Lawrence completed 18-of-33 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 107 yards and a TD as well. Fields connected on 30-of-46 passes for 320 yards with one TD to two interceptions and was held to 13 rushing yards on 14 attempts.