ESPN ranks Trevor Lawrence No. 1 player in college football

TigerNet Staff by

Trevor Lawrence enters a second-straight season as ESPN's No. 1-rated college football player.

He tops a list that included players from all 130 FBS teams, which ranked LSU corner Derek Stingley Jr. second, Oregon left tackle Penei Sewell, third, and Ohio State QB Justin Fields, fourth.

ESPN on Lawrence: "It seemed almost impossible for Lawrence to live up to his lofty recruiting hype, but two years in, he has thrown for nearly 7,000 yards, reached two national title games, lost only once and, this offseason, embraced his public role to help become a conscience for the sport. Consider the hype met."

Two-time ACC player of the year and Clemson all-time leading rusher Travis Etienne was ranked No. 7.

Players on Clemson's schedule include: 8. FSU DT Marvin Wilson, 45. Miami QB D'Eriq King, 46. Wake Forest DE Carlos Basham Jr., 47. FSU CB Asante Samuel Jr.