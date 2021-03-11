Duke vs. FSU ACC tournament game canceled
by - 2021 Mar 11, Thu 11:06
Duke is out of the ACC tournament (Nell Redmond - USA Today Sports)
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Duke vs. Florida State ACC men’s basketball tournament quarterfinal game has been canceled. The game was scheduled to be played on Thursday, March 11 at 6:30 p.m.

The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Duke men’s basketball program. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

With the cancelation Florida State advances to the ACC Tournament semifinals and will play the winner of tonight’s North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech game that will now tip at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.

