Dabo Swinney's statement on Trevor Lawrence testing positive for COVID-19

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney released a statement about his star quarterback Trevor Lawrence testing positive for COVID-19.

“Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation," Swinney said in a statement. "He is doing well with mild symptoms but will not be available for this week’s game against Boston College. While we certainly will miss Trevor, this is an opportunity for other guys to step up and we’re excited about competing against a very good BC team on Saturday. Go Tigers.”

Lawrence has been a Heisman front-runner through six games with 1,833 passing yards and 17 touchdowns to two interceptions.