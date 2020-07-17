Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, Marissa Mowry announce engagement

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and girlfriend Marissa Mowry announced their engagement over social media on Friday.

Lawrence proposed in Memorial Stadium according to the photos posted by the couple.

"Easiest YES of my life!!! I love you always Trevor," Mowry said in her Instagram post.

"FOREVER.

"You’re everything I’ve dreamed of. I love you and can’t wait to marry you.

"#ENGAGED," Lawrence posted on Instagram.

Lawrence and Mowry, who is a soccer player at nearby Anderson University (SC), have teamed up to help the community around their hometown of Cartersville, Georgia and also the Upstate.

Lawrence is set to graduate in December and is going into his junior season as Clemson's QB.