Trevor Lawrence, Marissa Mowry announce new relief fund

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and girlfriend and fellow college athlete Marissa Mowry announced the start of new relief fund for individuals and families affected by COVID-19. Community Foundation in Northwest Georgia is sponsoring the move, which was approved by the NCAA recently: “Marissa and I have created the Fund to help our friends and neighbors in the Cartersville and Upstate South Carolina communities deal with some of the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 situation,” Lawrence said. “We hope others will join us in supporting the many families in need. These are challenging times, and no one should be left behind.” They have two outlets listed with relief for the Cartersville-Bartow area around his hometown and Upstate South Carolina. “The needs will change over time, but we will work with trusted local charities to serve the communities we both love,” Mowry said, a soccer player at Anderson University (S.C.). “Right now, we expect to assist families as they struggle with some pretty basic needs. “We encourage you to donate to your local communities if you do not feel led to donate to these two communities. Thank you all for your generosity and love.”