Clemson updates COVID-19 impact on athletic program
by - 2021 Jan 8, Fri 17:07
Clemson Athletics reported completing 1,466 COVID-19 PCR tests on athletes and staff from Jan. 1 to Jan. 7. A total of fifteen individuals tested positive, nine staff and six athletes, or 1.0% positive.

Since June 1 per the school, Clemson athletes and athletic staff have completed 25,455 COVID-19 PCR tests, with 246 positive results (175 athletes, 71 staff), 0.9% positive, and no hospitalizations.

Clemson men's basketball was put on a pause on Friday due to COVID-19 protocol and had its next two games postponed.

