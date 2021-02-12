Clemson softball blanks Illinois State to open season
CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson Softball team opened its first game of its second season with a dominant win against Illinois State, 11-0, in just five innings. Right-handed pitcher Valerie Cagle recorded her first win of the season after allowing just one hit from the circle. Cagle also retired nine of 15 Illinois State batters via strikeout. With the win, the Tigers improved to 1-0 overall in its second season, while Redbirds fell to 1-1 overall (0-0 MVC).

The Tigers wasted no time as freshman McKenzie Clark went first-pitching swinging in her first collegiate at bat, registering a triple to right field, and an error led to her to successfully round third to give the Tigers an early 1-0 lead. Clemson extended its early lead to 3-0 with a two-run homer by Marissa Guimabarda - the 36th of her career - in the first inning.

In the fifth inning, the Tigers piled on another five runs with RBIs recorded from Guimbarda, Ansley Gilstrap, Casey Bigham, and Clark. Guimbarda and Clark both finished Friday’s opening contest with three RBIs each.

Making her Clemson debut, infielder Ansley Gilstrap registered one hit, one RBI and one run scored.

Up next, the Tigers take on North Florida (0-1, 0-0 ASUN) at the UNF Softball Complex at noon.

