Clemson projected in early ESPN NCAA Tournament bracket

Although not without a little heartburn along the way.

Lunardi sees Brad Brownell's Tigers as the last team in the field and playing in the First Four.

It would be a third NCAA Tourney appearance for Clemson under Brownell and a first since the Sweet 16 run in 2017-18.

Clemson finished the shortened 2019-20 campaign 16-15, notching three top-10 wins along the way.

If Aamir Simms withdraws his name from the NBA draft, Clemson is set to return eight of its top-10 scorers and bring in two top-100-rated signees in forwards P.J. Hall (53rd in 247Sports Composite) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (96).