Clemson projected in early ESPN NCAA Tournament bracket
by - Correspondent - Tuesday, April 28, 2020 5:14 PM
Al-Amir Dawes made great strides over his freshman season. (Photo: Josh Kelly / USATODAY)
Al-Amir Dawes made great strides over his freshman season. (Photo: Josh Kelly / USATODAY)

ESPN's Joe Lunardi expects Clemson to make a return to the NCAA Tournament in 2021.

Although not without a little heartburn along the way.

Lunardi sees Brad Brownell's Tigers as the last team in the field and playing in the First Four.

It would be a third NCAA Tourney appearance for Clemson under Brownell and a first since the Sweet 16 run in 2017-18.

Clemson finished the shortened 2019-20 campaign 16-15, notching three top-10 wins along the way.

If Aamir Simms withdraws his name from the NBA draft, Clemson is set to return eight of its top-10 scorers and bring in two top-100-rated signees in forwards P.J. Hall (53rd in 247Sports Composite) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (96).

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Former Clemson DB arrested in Charlotte
Former Clemson DB arrested in Charlotte
Clemson's top-10 draft prospects
Clemson's top-10 draft prospects
WATCH: ACC releases 'Clemson Tigers West' video
WATCH: ACC releases 'Clemson Tigers West' video
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week