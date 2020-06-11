Clemson players inviting community to come together for peaceful demonstration

Several Clemson football players are trying to spearhead change in their beloved community with a peaceful demonstration on Bowman Field on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Clemson linebacker Mike Jones Jr. has been one of the players working hard in the last week trying to get the event planned. “I just want to invite everyone out this Saturday from 6-8,” he posted on social media on Thursday. “Come be a part of change in our own community. These recent times have been painful, but we have the opportunity to turn that pain into purpose and be the spark that can change the world!” The itinerary will include opening remarks by players, an 8-minute moment of silence, a two-mile march, and closing remarks.

Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry hopes people will support come them.

“For those who are always thinking, “I support them, but I never know what to say,” he tweeted. “COME SUPPORT YOURS ACTIONS WILL SPEAK LOUDER THAN EVER.”

If you are going to the event, they encourage you to wear a black shirt, bring water, wear masks due to COVID-19, and practice social distancing.

