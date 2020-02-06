|
Clemson overhauling football practice fields
|Thursday, February 6, 2020 10:19 AM- -
Clemson Athletic Director
Dan Radakovich told the media Thursday that plans are underway to add a new drainage system to the two outdoor football practice fields.
The two practice fields, which sit outside the Poe Indoor Facility and the Reeves football complex, are the last "native soil" grass fields within Clemson athletics. The athletic department recently added the new drainage system and sod to Riggs Field and Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The two practice fields will remain natural grass.
