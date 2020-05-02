Clemson celebrates sports season with CLEMMYs

Clemson held its annual CLEMMYs over social media Friday for the standout performances of the sports season. Men's soccer forward and No. 1 MLS draft pick Robbie Robinson won male athlete of the year, while track's Rebekah Smith earned the female athlete of the year honor. Amari Rodgers picked up the Barbara Kennedy-Dixon Determined Spirit award. “Many outside observers feared Amari Rodgers would be lost for the 2019 season when he tore his ACL in his high knee in late March," Rodgers' nomination letter said. "Instead, Rodgers’ dedication and perseverance in his rehab led to his return to game action only 166 days after his injury when he played in Week 2 against Texas A&M. One week later, he caught four passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns in a win at Syracuse, including an 87-yard catch-and-run for a score that tied the fourth-longest pass play in Clemson history. He earned team offensive player of the week honors for the performance. "He collected honorable mention All-ACC honors at both wide receiver and all-purpose slots in 2019, catching 30 passes for 426 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing twice for 50 yards and a touchdown in 453 offensive snaps in 14 games (10 starts)."

Football's Darien Rencher and Smith won the male and female Solid Orange awards respectively, which go to athletes who stand apart in leadership, athletic performance, service, academics and sportsmanship.

The top moment went to men's basketball snapping the streak in Chapel Hill and the record-breaking performance went to Travis Etienne, who also participated in the top game with the Tigers topping Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl.

Check out more awards and a season highlight video below:

Individual awards

Top performances and more

AD Awards:

#CLEMMYs Winners! ????



Congratulations to our:

-All-Academic Team

-Athletic Director's Award Recipients

-ACC Top Six (highest number of community service hours)

-Academic Team Award Recipients pic.twitter.com/KgxZAu0xM0 — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) May 1, 2020

Here were the nominees for some of the awards:

Reaction

