Clemson backup QB breaks bone in hand

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson showcased a stable of quarterbacks during the 73-7 rout of Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon.

Trevor Lawrence was brilliant as he set personal career-highs with 404 passing yards and five touchdowns in roughly a little over 30 minutes of action.

Next man up was Taisun Phommachanh who was 2-7 passing in the contest for 9 yards.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney shared during his post-game press conference that Phommachanh broke a bone in his left hand.

"He has a little break in there," Swinney said. "I think if he was any other position he would be able to play but I don’t know as a quarterback what type of casting he would have to have on. Would he be able to grip a ball like he needs to? I don’t know. Obviously, you don’t do a whole lot with your left hand, but you still need to be able to grip the ball and position the ball a little bit."

Swinney is not sure if he will miss any time with the injury.

"I don’t know. We will have to see once they get in there and see exactly the extent of it and what they need to do and how they can brace it or cast it or whatever."

D.J. Uiagalelei didn't get any game action as the coaches decided to hold him because of soreness.

"We played everybody. The only guy that didn’t play was DJ Uiagalelei," Swinney said. "He was available but we were going to try to not play him because he was still a little sore. So we didn’t want to play him unless we just had to."

Swinney said that he practiced all week but was limited at practice.

"I’m not going to get in the specifics of anything. Other than he just was sore. He got beat up a little bit in the game last week. We just wanted to hold him. That’s going to be a blessing for him getting back going. He practiced all week but just limited."

For the season, Uiagalelei is 11-for-16 passing for 91 passing yards. He also has 32 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on the ground.

Walk-on quarterback Hunter Helms and punter Will Spiers also got a few snaps at quarterback in mop-up duty late in the game.

My boy ?@HH_7251? after his first TD as a Tiger. He went 5 of 7 and 2TD’s. No words!!!??????#QB18 pic.twitter.com/UdRcHUPdF3 — Coach Todd Helms (@coachtoddhelms) October 17, 2020