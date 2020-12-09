Clemson WR accepts invite to Senior Bowl

Clemson senior receiver Amari Rodgers has accepted an invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl after the season.

Rodgers has had a standout season with an impressive 61 catches for 845 yards (13.9 ypc) and six touchdowns.

"He's elite. He's an elite, elite player," Swinney said about Rodgers last week. "He'll be drafted fairly high, and he's going to go and have a great career. He's worked incredibly hard."

According to Pro Football Focus, Rodgers has the most yards after contact (204) of any power five receiver this season.

On Monday, he was named a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which goes to the nation's top receiver. He is the first Clemson semifinalist for the Biletnikoff since Sammy Watkins in 2013.