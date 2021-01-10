Clemson RB announces return for sixth season with Tigers
Clemson senior running back Darien Rencher announced Sunday that he will take the NCAA waiver to return for a sixth season as a Tiger.

"Upon graduating this fall with my undergraduate degree, I will be returning for another year," Rencher said on social media. "I look forward to earning my Master's degree from this great university and continuing to pursue excellence on and off the field. I'm all in for one more year. Thank you, Lord."

The Anderson native was honored with the 2020 Disney Spirit Award at the College Football Awards Show recently.

The former walk-on has 74 career carries for 375 yards and three touchdowns, adding seven catches for 37 yards.

More from Rencher:

