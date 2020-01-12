Clemson DL injury update

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was part of the Collge Football Playoff Head Coaches press conference alongside LSU's head coach Ed Orgeron on Sunday morning. Swinney talked about several subjects including the health of defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney. "We're hopeful, but if he plays, he'll be limited," Swinney said to reporters. Pinckney has been dealing with an ankle issue. In the practice window open to the media on Saturday, Pinckney did not have a uniform on.

In 2019, he has 20 tackles including four for loss and a sack.