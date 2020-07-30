Clemson AD disappointed in loss of rivalry game

Clemson and South Carolina will not meet in the 2020 football season after the SEC voted Thursday to have conference-only schedule in 2020.

Clemson AD Dan Radakovich was disappointed in the decision which means the longest continuous, non-conference football rivalry will not be played this season.

"Clemson aggressively lobbied the ACC to include an additional non-conference game for the primary purpose of maintaining our long-standing rivalry game with South Carolina," Radakovich said in a statement. "We're disappointed to hear of the scheduling decision announced by the SEC, as we know the importance of The Palmetto Bowl to the State of South Carolina. We will work to fill the opening on our schedule immediately."

On Wednesday, the ACC announced Clemson will have home games with Boston College, Miami (Fla.), Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Virginia with road games at Florida State, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.