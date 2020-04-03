CFN predicts Clemson's Playoff path
by - Correspondent - Friday, April 3, 2020 12:03 PM
CFN predicts Clemson's Playoff path

College Football News released its bowl projections this week, which whenever a 2020 season starts, has a familiar finish predicted.

Though Dabo Swinney and company hope it's not quite that familiar.

The Playoff bowl rotation once again is in New Orleans with the Sugar Bowl and Pasadena, California with the Rose Bowl. CFN is predicting a repeat of the Tigers' 2017 fortunes with Alabama advancing over Clemson in the Sugar Bowl, to a title-game matchup with Ohio State.

BetOnline odds this week gave Clemson 1-to-2 odds on making the Playoffs, which is the best of any school. The Tigers have made five-straight Playoff appearances.

