Attorney says 12 women now intend to sue Deshaun Watson
by - 2021 Mar 19, Fri 16:32
Houston attorney Tony Buzbee held a press conference on Friday and said he will now represent 12 women who intend to sue Deshaun Watson for sexual or civil assault.

Buzbee also says ten additional women have contacted him since the story first broke.

On Thursday afternoon, it was confirmed the NFL will be investigating under the league’s personal conduct policy.

Watson's agent David Mulugheta tweeted the following about the allegations earlier in the day.

Watson responded earlier this week that he has never mistreated any woman and just wants to clear his name.

“As a result of a social media post by a publicity-seeking plaintiff’s lawyer,” Watson posted on Twitter, “I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has been apparently filed against me. I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect. The plaintiff’s lawyer claims that this isn’t about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected. Unlike him, this isn’t about money for me – it’s about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that.”

