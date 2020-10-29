Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19: What's next for the Clemson QB?

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

The next 10 days will be some of the most interesting in the history of Clemson football.

It was announced Thursday evening that Trevor Lawrence tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest round of tests for the football team.

The ACC follows CDC guidelines requiring “a student-athlete who tests positive for COVID-19 shall be isolated for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms/positive test and at least 1 day (i.e., 24 hours) has passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and improvement of respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath)." ACC guidelines also state he has to pass a cardiac evaluation that includes an electrocardiogram (ECG), a troponin test, and an echocardiogram after isolation and before a phased return to exercise and re-acclimatization.

Lawrence tested positive on Wednesday. He could possibly play against Notre Dame next Saturday (7:30 p.m./NBC) if he passes all the required testing up until that point. However, he would not have practiced in 11 days, which could make starting at Notre Dame difficult (and doesn’t take into account passing a cardio workup).

If the isolation period starts from the day he tested positive, that also means Lawrence wouldn’t be able to travel with the team to South Bend on Friday but would have to fly up the day of the game, having missed all those practice days. The Tigers could – and it’s just a possibility – dress him out and have him on hand if DJ Uiagalelei (or Taisun Phommachanh) struggles.

He may have foreshadowed his own positive COVID-19 test and didn’t even know it this week.

In light of the news of Wisconsin missing multiple quarterbacks due to COVID-19, Clemson’s quarterback was asked about the team’s preparations for possible positive tests and ensuing isolation and quarantine.

Little did Lawrence know, he would be the one in isolation for Saturday’s game against Boston College (noon, ABC).

Lawrence told the media during Tuesday’s interview session that everyone at Clemson – players, coaches and staff – follow all of the protocols that are in place and try to stay in their own bubble.

"I think we do a good job here keeping our social distance and in our meeting rooms wearing masks where we aren't in close contact around each other where we can transmit the virus,” Lawrence said Tuesday afternoon, who would say Thursday his symptoms are "relatively mild." "And, we get tested three times a week, so that helps. For home games, seniors get their own room so I am in my own room. At away games I room with DJ (Uiagalelei), so it's a little bit different. We have had more home games this year.

The responsibility is ultimately up to each individual player, but as Lawrence said – and is probably accurate in this case – sometimes people contract the virus and don’t know where they got it.

“And, then I think it's being as responsible as you can, staying away from big groups out of your bubble and the facility,” Lawrence said. “From what I've seen no one gets it in the bubble or being in the facility; it's from the weekends or being in a big group or being around people that aren't tested like we are. You just try and stay safe, but you can't control it, obviously. There are some situations where guys get it and you don't know how they get it, so you just try to be as safe as possible.”

As for Clemson’s quarterback situation on Saturday against Boston College, the offense will presumably be in the hands of Uiagalelei, who will be making his first collegiate start. Lawrence said every player practices like they will have to start, so they are prepared for whatever comes their way.

“But, yeah, we've thought about it. That is why I said we are preparing for any situation,” he said. “We know that at some point in the year, that is more likely than not going to happen to somebody on our team. It's just the way the virus is and how fast it spreads. You just never know. We are preparing every week and that is why everybody has to be ready to play."

As you'd expect, Clemson did conduct a second test on Lawrence to verify the original positive. It returned, as we all know now, positive. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 30, 2020

Some clarity from @aadelsonESPN - 10-day clock starts from onset of symptoms or positive test, so Lawrence could return before Saturday depending on that timeline. Lawrence does not live w/teammates, hence no contact tracing issues (vast majority of which are roommate related). — ????????? (@ADavidHaleJoint) October 30, 2020

Hearing that Clemson does not believe it has an outbreak. Lawrence was only player not involved in team activities today. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) October 30, 2020