TigerNet Top-5: Who are the top Clemson defensive tackles of ACC era?
by - Sunday, July 12, 2020 2:01 PM
Stuckey earned first-team All-American honors as a senior.
Stuckey earned first-team All-American honors as a senior.

Defensive tackle is certainly a candidate for Clemson’s deepest defensive position -- if not any position -- within the ACC era.

It is lined with more than a three-deep of All-Americans and a whole host of accolades along the way.

The first up in the TigerNet Top-5 formula is late 70s standout in Jim Stuckey.

More on Stuckey...

TigerNet Top-5: DT

5. Jim Stuckey

Played: 1976-79

Notable career stats: 36 TFLs, 18 sacks, 314 total tackles in 46 games (40 starts).

Why he’s here: Stuckey earned first-team All-America and All-ACC honors as a senior in 1979.

He led the Tigers that season with 20 tackles for loss and 10 sacks, posting 106 total stops.

Stuckey also earned first-team All-ACC as a junior, totaling 87 tackles, seven for loss, with four sacks.

The Cayce, South Carolina native was picked 20th overall in the first round of the 1980 NFL draft by the San Francisco 49ers, where he earned All-Rookie honors and was a two-time Super Bowl champion with 44 career starts over 93 games.

TigerNet Top-5: DT

Our formula here weighs a number of factors, including national awards, All-America and conference honors as well as school single-game, single-season and career records. An impact rating on that team success and the intangibles involved are also judged in that mix. And wrapping up the college aspect, we take how NFL scouts judged them with their draft position.

5. Jim Stuckey

TigerNet Top-5: DE

TigerNet Top-5: QB

(Stats compiled and written by Brandon Rink)

Who are your top-5 Clemson defensive tackles in the ACC era?

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson in top schools for elite defender
Clemson in top schools for elite defender
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #102 'Tiger Band in 1940s'
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #102 'Tiger Band in 1940s'
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #101 'Football reunions'
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #101 'Football reunions'
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 47) Author
spacer TNET: TigerNet Top-5: Who are the top Clemson defensive tackles of ACC era?
 TigerNet News
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Top-5: Who are the top Clemson defensive tackles of ACC era?
 Tigerthadd
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Top-5: Who are the top Clemson defensive tackles of ACC era?
 robertdye
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Top-5: Who are the top Clemson defensive tackles of ACC era?
 Tigerthadd
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Top-5: Who are the top Clemson defensive tackles of ACC era?
 Tigerthadd
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Top-5: Who are the top Clemson defensive tackles of ACC era?
 Tigerthadd
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Top-5: Who are the top Clemson defensive tackles of ACC era?
 Tigerthadd
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Top-5: Who are the top Clemson defensive tackles of ACC era?
 Tigerthadd
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Top-5: Who are the top Clemson defensive tackles of ACC era?
 Tigerthadd
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Top-5: Who are the top Clemson defensive tackles of ACC era?
 Tigerthadd
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Top-5: Who are the top Clemson defensive tackles of ACC era?
 Tigerthadd
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Top-5: Who are the top Clemson defensive tackles of ACC era?
 Tigerthadd
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Top-5: Who are the top Clemson defensive tackles of ACC era?
 Tigerthadd
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Top-5: Who are the top Clemson defensive tackles of ACC era?
 Tigerthadd
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Top-5: Who are the top Clemson defensive tackles of ACC era?
 Tigerthadd
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Top-5: Who are the top Clemson defensive tackles of ACC era?
 Tigerthadd
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Top-5: Who are the top Clemson defensive tackles of ACC era?
 Tigerthadd
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Top-5: Who are the top Clemson defensive tackles of ACC era?
 Tigerthadd
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Top-5: Who are the top Clemson defensive tackles of ACC era?
 Tigerthadd
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Top-5: Who are the top Clemson defensive tackles of ACC era?
 Tigerthadd
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Top-5: Who are the top Clemson defensive tackles of ACC era?
 Tigerthadd
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Top-5: Who are the top Clemson defensive tackles of ACC era?
 Tigerthadd
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Top-5: Who are the top Clemson defensive tackles of ACC era?
 Tigerthadd
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Top-5: Who are the top Clemson defensive tackles of ACC era?
 Tigerthadd
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Top-5: Who are the top Clemson defensive tackles of ACC era?
 Tigerthadd
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Top-5: Who are the top Clemson defensive tackles of ACC era?
 Tigerthadd
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Top-5: Who are the top Clemson defensive tackles of ACC era?
 Tigerthadd
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Top-5: Who are the top Clemson defensive tackles of ACC era?
 Tigerthadd
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Top-5: Who are the top Clemson defensive tackles of ACC era?
 Tigerthadd
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Top-5: Who are the top Clemson defensive tackles of ACC era?
 Tigerthadd
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Top-5: Who are the top Clemson defensive tackles of ACC era?
 Tigerthadd
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Top-5: Who are the top Clemson defensive tackles of ACC era?
 Tigerthadd
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Top-5: Who are the top Clemson defensive tackles of ACC era?
 Tigerthadd
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Top-5: Who are the top Clemson defensive tackles of ACC era?
 Tigerthadd
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Top-5: Who are the top Clemson defensive tackles of ACC era?
 Tigerthadd
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Top-5: Who are the top Clemson defensive tackles of ACC era?
 Tigerthadd
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Top-5: Who are the top Clemson defensive tackles of ACC era?
 Tigerthadd
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Top-5: Who are the top Clemson defensive tackles of ACC era?
 Tigerthadd
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Top-5: Who are the top Clemson defensive tackles of ACC era?
 Tigerthadd
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Top-5: Who are the top Clemson defensive tackles of ACC era?
 joistman®
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Top-5: Who are the top Clemson defensive tackles of ACC era?
 Pig
spacer And that photo was in CU game day programs for years!***
 ATL PAW MAN®
spacer It was the 1976 Game against the Shamecocks
 svaughan
spacer One of my favorites....a fumble in football can be
 NorthwestPurple®
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Top-5: Who are the top Clemson defensive tackles of ACC era?
 ddclemson
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Top-5: Who are the top Clemson defensive tackles of ACC era?
 Valley Boy
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Top-5: Who are the top Clemson defensive tackles of ACC era?
 Valley Boy
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet Top-5: Who are the top Clemson defensive tackles of ACC era?
 85tiger2012®
Read all 47 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week