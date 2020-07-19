TigerNet Top-5: Perry was among most productive defenders in Clemson history
by - Sunday, July 19, 2020 3:01 PM
Michael Dean Perry earned ACC Player of the Year in a first-team All-America season. (Photo per ClemsonTigers.com)
Defensive tackle is possibly the deepest position in Clemson’s ACC history and this 1980s standout is among the best.

Michael Dean Perry is Clemson’s all-time leader in tackles for loss (61), which was one more than his famous brother William ‘The Refrigerator’ Perry.

In ranking of the top DTs in the ACC era, Perry edges out the top-5 members unveiled so far in Jim Stuckey (1976-79) and Dexter Lawrence (2016-18).

More on the Aiken native:

3. Michael Dean Perry

Played: 1984-87

Notable career stats: 61 TFLs, 28 sacks, 239 tackles in 41 games (32 starts).

Why he’s here: Perry was named ACC player of the year and first-team All-America in 1987, totaling 24 TFL, 74 total stops and 10 sacks.

He was a finalist for the Outland Trophy that campaign (nation’s best interior lineman).

Perry left campus as Clemson’s career leader in sacks (28), which would later be matched by defensive end Gaines Adams and surpassed by DE Vic Beasley (33).

He earned first-team All-ACC honors in both 1986 and 1987.

Perry was selected 50th overall in the second round in the 1988 NFL draft by Cleveland. He logged 10 years in the NFL with 565 combined tackles in 148 games (127 starts).

TigerNet Top-5: DT

Our formula here weighs a number of factors, including national awards, All-America and conference honors as well as school single-game, single-season and career records. An impact rating on that team success and the intangibles involved are also judged in that mix. And wrapping up the college aspect, we take how NFL scouts judged them with their draft position.

5. Jim Stuckey

4. Dexter Lawrence

3. Michael Dean Perry

(Stats compiled and written by Brandon Rink)

