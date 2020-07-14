TigerNet Top-5: Dexter Lawrence made instant impact in championship runs

Defensive tackle is certainly a candidate for Clemson’s deepest defensive position -- if not any position -- within the ACC era. It is lined with more than a three-deep of All-Americans and a whole host of accolades along the way. Next up according the TigerNet Top-5 formula is recent first-round NFL draft pick Dexter Lawrence. More on Lawrence: TigerNet Top-5: DT Notable career stats: 20 TFLs, 11 sacks, 162 total stops, 43 QB pressures over 40 games (36 starts). Why he’s here: Lawrence made an instant impact with his uncanny athletic ability for his size on three top-10 scoring (No. 1 in 2018) and total (as high as No. 4 in 2017) defensive units, coming out of high school as a 5-star prospect. The Wake Forest, N.C. product earned first-team All-America as a junior in Clemson’s second national-title run in his time on campus, totaling 44 stops, 7.5 TFLs, blocking a kick and rushing for a TD over 13 games.

Lawrence totaled a freshman-record seven sacks in the 2016 national-championship and freshman All-American season.

He was a second-team All-American as a sophomore with 39 tackles (3 TFL/2.5 sacks/5 QB pressures) in 12 games.

Lawrence was one of three Clemson defensive linemen picked in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft (No. 17 to New York Giants), breaking a school record for first-round selections overall.

5. Jim Stuckey

4. Dexter Lawrence

