Etienne puts on a show for Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Travis Etienne’s trademark smile was evident during Thursday’s Clemson Pro Day for NFL coaches, scouts, and executives, and more than once Etienne flashed that smile toward Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. Tomlin was the only NFL head coach in attendance, and Etienne later told the media that he has had conversations with both Tomlin and Steeler offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Etienne put on a show for the NFL, running an unofficial 4.40 in the 40-yard dash. He also apparently weighed in 15 pounds heavier than he played last season, weighing in at 215. “199 in the league, you really won’t thrive at the running back position, you really won’t be able to play that position for long. I definitely wanted to get my body right but get it right the right way,” Etienne said during his media availability. “I’ve been on a meal plan. I’ve been working out every day Monday through Saturday with speed training in the morning and lifting in the afternoon. I’ve been doing that since early January and that really got me to this point.”

Etienne was a two-time consensus All-American, two-time ACC Player of the Year and a national champion in 2018 at Clemson. He rushed for 4,952 career yards and 70 touchdowns, while also tallying 102 receptions for 1,155 yards and eight more scores. Etienne is the NCAA’s all-time leader in total games with a touchdown at 46.

The versatile Etienne caught 102 passes for 1,155 yards and eight touchdowns in his career. He was back on kickoffs most of his career and added punt returns this past season.

"I'm one of the best skill guys in the draft. I'm able to do it all," Etienne said. "I just possess a lot of things that are God-given that a lot of guys don't possess."

He also showed off his strength with 18 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, adding to that a 33.5-inch vertical.

However, he knows his biggest improvement over the past few seasons has been his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield.

“I have to give a lot of credit to Amari Rodgers. He really challenged me to get on the Jugs (machine) after every practice for 30-45 minutes. And we would practice catching tennis balls too every day after practice,” said Etienne. “During the pandemic, I got with Trevor Lawrence out here and caught a lot of balls.”

Another possible suitor for Etienne’s services is the Arizona Cardinals, the home of former Tigers Nuk Hopkins and Isaiah Simmons. Cardinals GM Bruce Keim was in attendance Thursday.

“I just thought it would be a great scenario there. Nuk (DeAndre Hopkins) -- J.J. Watt just got there. I feel like I could really go there and be a great asset to the team. Just putting it into perspective, if it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t,” said Etienne. “I really don’t care where I go at this point. Just excited to see where I go. I’m just ready to go out there and give my all.”

His family might have another jersey color in mind.

“My grandfather, every time I go home he tells me he envisions me playing for the Saints,” Etienne admitted. “He’s been a huge fan his whole life.”