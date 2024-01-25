Tigers picked second in the ACC, Clemson star named all-conference preseason

Tigers picked second in the ACC, Valerie Cagle named all-conference preseason

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. - Clemson Softball’s Valerie Cagle (P/UTL) has been selected to the Atlanta Coast Conference’s 2024 Preseason All-ACC Team, the league office announced Thursday. Additionally, the Tigers were predicted to finish tied for second alongside Duke after receiving 128 votes, include one first-place vote, from the league’s head coaches. Cagle returns for her final year in the Orange and Regalia after being selected as the 2023 USA Softball Player of the Year. The redshirt senior is also the reigning ACC Player of the Year and garnered the honor in 2021 alongside being the 2021 ACC Freshman of the Year. In 2023, she started all 61 games and posted a .469 average with a .887 slugging percentage and .565 on-base percentage. She finished with a Clemson single-season record 83 hits, including 19 home runs, 15 doubles and one triple. In the circle, the Yorktown, Va., native held a 1.56 ERA through 38 appearances and tallied 25 victories with three saves. She put up eight solo shutouts through 193 innings with 188 strikeouts. Cagle also recorded the program’s first perfect game and an immaculate inning during the 2023 campaign. Along with being named to the Preseason All-ACC Team, Cagle has also been named to the USA Softball Top 50 Watch List, the No. 1 player on D1Softball's D100 Preseason Player Rankings, Softball America's Preseason Player Rankings, D1Softball's Pitcher Player Rankings, Softball America's First Baseman Rankings and No. 4 on Softball America's Preseason Pitcher Rankings. Clemson will look to ‘Knock Down the Door’ during the 2024 campaign with the Orange and Purple scrimmage on Sunday, Feb. 4 at noon. This will be fans’ only opportunity to see the Tigers in McWhorter Stadium prior to the 2024 season beginning on Feb. 8 in Clearwater, Fla., at the NFCA Leadoff Classic. Clemson will be on the road for the first 11 games of the season before returning to McWhorter Stadium for the home opener on Friday, Feb. 23 at 4 p.m. against Ole Miss during the Clemson Classic. 2024 ACC Softball Preseason Coaches Poll 1. Florida State, 10 first-place votes, 141 points T2. Clemson, 1 first-place vote, 128 points T2. Duke, 1 first-place vote, 128 points 4. Virginia Tech, 1 first-place vote, 109 points 5. Notre Dame, 93 points 6. Louisville, 87 points 7. North Carolina, 70 points 8. Georgia Tech, 69 points 9. Virginia, 65 points 10. Syracuse, 37 points 11. NC State, 34 points 12. Boston College, 27 points 13. Pitt, 26 points 2024 Softball Preseason All-ACC Team Infield Ana Gold, Duke, Jr. Aminah Vega, Duke, So. Kalei Harding, Florida State, Sr. Karina Gaskins, Notre Dame, Sr. Cameron Fagan, Virginia Tech, Sr. Outfield D’Auna Jennings, Duke, So. Jahni Kerr, Florida State, R-Jr. Kaley Mudge, Florida State, Sr. Emma Ritter, Virginia Tech, Sr. Pitcher Valerie Cagle, Clemson, R-Sr. Cassidy Curd, Duke, So. Makenna Reid, Florida State, So. Catcher Michaela Edenfield, Florida State, R-Jr. Designated Player/Utility Valerie Cagle, Clemson, R-Sr.