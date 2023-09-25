No. 8 Clemson blanks Boston College

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. - The No. 8 Clemson Tigers took down Boston College 2-0 as junior Mackenzie Duff recorded both goals for the Tigers and goalkeeper Halle Mackiewicz picked up her eighth clean sheet. “This was a really good win today. The ACC is never easy and playing up at Boston College is always a challenge,” Head Coach Eddie Radwanksi said. “But I thought our group had a really great focus right from the opening whistle and we were very consistent with our performance today.” After a defensive battle in most of the first half, the Tigers were able to capitalize on a corner-kick in the 41st minute. Freshman Dani Davis took the kick for the Tigers and the ball found Duff in the middle of the box, in scoring position. Duff headed the ball and knocked one in just below the Eagles’ keeper. The Tigers entered the second half with a 1-0 lead and were able to hold possession of the ball for the majority of the half. The Tigers and the Eagles continued to battle in the pouring rain until Clemson found another opportunity to score off the corner. In the 81st minute, Davis was tasked with another corner-kick and once again, Duff used the opportunity to score. Davis sent the ball towards the middle of the box and Duff knocked one in off the header towards the left-hand side of the keeper. “It felt great to get my first brace,” Duff said. “I remember right before both goals, I looked at Dani and we just made that eye-contact and that’s what we always talk about at practice is two people just need to be on the same page and that’s exactly what has been happening. The second time around I remember looking at her like, ‘let’s do it again’.” With her two goals scored, Duff officially has four on the season and all four goals have been headers. “Mackenzie has put in a lot of time and effort and she had some hiccups because of her previous injuries, which is out of her control but we are about developing players and one of the best rewards is watching a player like Mackenzie reap those rewards,” Radwanski said. Following the shutout against the Eagles, Mackiewicz has tabbed eight clean sheets this season as she continues to lead the NCAA in shutouts. Mackiewicz also earned her 18th career shutout as a Tiger. Up next, the No. 8 Clemson Tigers are back at home as they are set to play host to Syracuse on Saturday, September 30th at Historic Riggs Field. Kick-off is slated for 7 p.m. and the match will be streamed on ACCNX. A WICKED GOOD WIN 😉 pic.twitter.com/MwT8egoKuv — Clemson Women's Soccer (@clemsonwsoccer) September 24, 2023 ANOTHER ONE 🤯



Mackenzie Duff. With the header. AGAIN!



📺 ACCN pic.twitter.com/LtIa51LbQY — Clemson Women's Soccer (@clemsonwsoccer) September 24, 2023 THE HEADER‼️



Mackenzie Duff gets the Tigers on the board! 👏



📺 ACCN pic.twitter.com/fovxorGEI5 — Clemson Women's Soccer (@clemsonwsoccer) September 24, 2023

