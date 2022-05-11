Chiefs coach Andy Reid looking forward to seeing more of Justyn Ross' game

TigerNet Staff by

What Justyn Ross showed on video, particularly early in his Clemson career, has a lot to do with getting his NFL shot with the Kansas City Chiefs now.

Ross is still working his way back to that form after injury and injury rehab in recent years, but Chiefs coach Andy Reid can see the potential.

"He was knocking the rust off here," Reid told reporters of Ross' rookie minicamp performance, "but you can see the skill there."

Ross entered the NFL draft with projections as high as a Day 2 selection, but after playing through a foot injury last year and coming off of a surgery on his neck and spine in 2020, the Chiefs cleared him medically and worked out an undrafted free agent deal.

Reid is looking forward to seeing more from Ross during the team's offseason training program starting later this month going into June.

"Yeah, so I kind of did (see something from him),” Reid said of minicamp. "He’s a big kid that’s smooth and runs well. He’s kind of feeling himself out here, just a little bit, having been hurt before, the last couple of years. But he sure has a lot of talent there. I’m looking forward to getting with him, he’s a smart kid, smart enough to figure everything out."

Ross said last week that the Chiefs already felt like a family to him.

"Just having Pat Mahomes, great quarterback, Andy Reid, great coach," Ross said. "The receiver room, it feels like a family here. I’ve only been here for like a day, but they treat me like family."

His goal is to show the best of his ability this summer in hopes of a roster spot to show even more this fall.

"Of course I’m ready to prove everybody wrong,” Ross said of going undrafted, "but I mean, I’m just trying to feel my spot and play my part on the team, just see what I can do over the summer...

“I'm just trying to fill my role and trying to get all the way the way I was...Just try to get my foot in the door and try to make plays."

Former @ClemsonFB receiver Justyn Ross featured prominently in Chiefs rookie minicamp highlight ????



?? @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/qfgNHG3UgR — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) May 10, 2022