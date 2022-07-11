Trevor Lawrence surprises Jacksonville youth sports program with funding for two years

TigerNet Staff by

Trevor Lawrence was on hand to work with a Jacksonville-based youth program on Monday and surprised the organization with two years of funding for costs related to athletic gear and more.

The group is TRUE Youth and Lawrence was at Westside Middle School to play with the kids on Monday.

"Kids can come out here and play sports and not have to worry about how much it's going to cost or you know or how they're going to be able to do it," Lawrence said to Jaguars Report. "So that was something that we were able to do, just to try to give back and really inspire the next generation to keep playing sports and make that as easy as possible.

"Being able to give back to the community, obviously is a big priority for us, and Gatorade, as well. So having a partner that also has a passion for that, it makes it that much easier."

The former Clemson QB told the site that he's reminded of why he plays in opportunities to give back.

"I think every time you have a greater appreciation for sports, the more you're around the game one, but then around the next generation and kids too, and just seeing the passion they have for it," Lawrence said. "It always reminds you why you play, how you started. And just that love you have for the game, it kind of reminds you of that every time I'm out here, so it's a lot of fun, just from that end, and then to be able to make a tangible impact on the kids as well by covering the cost of equipment and the fees for the next two years, obviously, that's great and that's something that is important too."

Watch some clips and see some pics from the event below:

It was a fun morning for members of the TRUE athletic association with a surprise visit from @Trevorlawrencee and @Gatorade. TL and Gatorade made a donation to cover participation fees and new equipment for next 2 years for TRUE. pic.twitter.com/Bp0XdfTHmf — Justin Barney (@JustinBarneyTV) July 11, 2022

“Who hit you the hardest?”



You’ve got to love kids man. Look at the youngsters face before asking him the question ?????? pic.twitter.com/Xk0FqrYMns — Juston W. Lewis (@JustonLewis_) July 11, 2022

This is cool -- former @ClemsonFB quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Gatorade surprised Jacksonville-based youth sports and social impact organization TRUE Youth today with a donation that covers their equipment and participation fees for the next two years.



?? @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/osf2WvLrNW — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) July 11, 2022