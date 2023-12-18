Trevor Lawrence goes into concussion protocol after another tough loss

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson revealed that Trevor Lawrence suffered an apparent concussion in the late-going of a 23-7 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday evening. Lawrence has now entered concussion protocol and will be in question for the Jaguars' next game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday. Lawrence has started all 48 games since he was drafted No. 1 overall in 2021. Pederson said the hit that caused it came on the Jaguars' last possession of the game, with Jacksonville trailing 23-7 in a drive that started with six minutes to go. Jacksonville has lost three in a row in a stretch where Lawrence also suffered a high ankle sprain on Dec. 4. The Jaguars are now in a three-way tie at the top of the AFC South with the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans at 8-6 but hold the top spot with a 4-1 divisional record. The Colts are also listed in the AFC Playoffs as of now in the seventh and final spot. Lawrence passed for 264 yards with one touchdown to no interceptions in the loss. He rushed for 41 yards on four carries as well. Travis Etienne was limited to 10 carries for 31 yards and four catches for 28 yards. Doug Pederson said he wasn't 100% sure, but he thought the play that landed Lawrence in the protocol was his late scramble.



Here is the play in question: pic.twitter.com/rsjwo6bdzZ — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) December 18, 2023 LONGEST TD PASS of Trevor Lawrence's career goes 65 YDS 🚀



pic.twitter.com/lvaoZhVHx6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 18, 2023

