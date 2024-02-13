Trevor Lawrence asked about possibly playing with Tee Higgins in Jacksonville

TigerNet Staff by

Trevor Lawrence, like several folks, is not sure Tee Higgins will even be available to join him this offseason in Jacksonville. But if so, Lawrence is all about the reunion. Higgins could still have a franchise tag applied if he and the Cincinnati Bengals do not reach an agreement for an extension before early March. Pro Football Focus has Higgins as the No. 4 free agent in the NFL. Lawrence was asked about teaming up with Higgins again during Super Bowl week. "I would be very surprised if Cincinnati lets him go. I don't think that's going to happen. But if there was an opportunity, it would be great to play with Tee," Lawrence said. "You know, we've texted a little bit back and forth. And the league is funny. You just never know how things are going to work out. So many factors are at play. "But of course that's a guy that I played with that we have a great chemistry. Great player. I would not be upset at all if he came to Jacksonville." Higgins is coming off of an injury-hampered campaign, but he laid out his impressive resume before that after a second-round selection in 2020. "A franchise tag already seemed likely heading into this season, and with little new data to impact the negotiation either way, that seems inevitable," said PFF. "The field-stretching, jump-ball receiver should have the chance to bounce back in 2024 along with the entire Bengals team following a disappointing campaign." With Lawrence at QB largely, Higgins totaled 118 catches for 2,103 yards and 25 receiving touchdowns over the 2018 and 2019 seasons on a Clemson team that went 29-1. Before getting limited to 12 games this past season, Higgins had totaled 215 receptions for 3,028 yards and 19 scores from 2020-22 in Cincinnati.

