Former Clemson DB signs with Eagles

Former Clemson DB Mario Goodrich signs with Eagles

Former Clemson standout defensive back Mario Goodrich is sticking with Philly.

Goodrich was announced to have signed a reserve/futures deal with the NFC champion Eagles after spending last season on their practice squad.

Goodrich signed a sweetened undrafted free agent deal last spring that was worth $217,000 fully guaranteed. He was waived after training camp and added to the practice squad shortly after.

Goodrich earned an All-America recognition and Cheez-It Bowl MVP honors in his 2021 Clemson season with 48 tackles, nine pass breakups, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Over his time as a Tiger, Goodrich totaled 84 tackles (0.5 for loss), 15 pass breakups, five interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 1,116 snaps over 47 games (16 starts).

He came in rated as the No. 133 overall prospect by CBS Sports and the No. 28 cornerback by ESPN.

Goodrich is playing in Philadelphia with former Clemson defensive back K'Von Wallace as well.