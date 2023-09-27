Clemson's Calahan Keever finishes tied for third in the JT Poston Invitational

Toby Corriston by Correspondent -

The Clemson Tigers men’s golf team had three individuals tee off in the 2023 J.T. Poston Invitational over the past weekend, held at the Country Club of Sapphire Valley on a par-71, 7,007-yard course. Although the Tigers were without a complete team, this event provided a way to showcase some of their individual talent. Leading the way for the Tigers was senior Calahan Keever, who finished in a tie for third place overall with a total score of 207. His fellow Tigers, sophomore Justin Burroughs and redshirt sophomore Austin Scott ended up tied for 76th place with a total score of 222. Justin Burroughs kicked off the tournament with a blazing start, posting a three-under 68 in the first round. A round that featured six birdies and placed him in a tie for 8th. However, his momentum slowed with an even-par second round. This trend continued into the final round, where he ended twelve-over, including a costly triple bogey on hole one, pushing him further down the leaderboard. Austin Scott struggled to find his rhythm throughout the week, carding rounds of 73, 75 and 74. Keever, however, had a roller coaster of a golf tournament. His first round included four bogeys and a double bogey, but he managed to counter with six birdies, four of which came in his last six holes. This even-par first round kept him in contention. In the second round, he corrected several mistakes, yielding just one bogey, firing a 67 to put himself at four-under-par and tied for 11th place. His third round was much calmer compared to the initial two, as Keever notched four birdies and, although accompanied by two bogeys, ended up in a tie for third place. Notably, Keever was additionally top-5 in birdies on the tournament with 15. Despite this strong performance, he ultimately finished the tournament eight shots behind Remi Chartier, an East Tennessee State Golfer who ran away with the tournament. The Clemson Men's Golf Team is set to make its return to action on Oct. 2-4 at The Blessings Intercollegiate in Fayetteville, Arkansas. This 54-hole Stroke Play event will be a mixed competition for both men and women at Blessings Golf Club. It marks the first of three events that the men's golf team will participate in this October. Posted a couple rounds in the 60s yesterday!



