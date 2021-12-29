WATCH: Dabo Swinney, players postgame press conference after Cheez-It bowl win
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Dec 29, Wed 23:01

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, and cornerback Mario Goodrich talked about the team's 20-13 victory over Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

“It’s all about how you finish,” Swinney said. “What an unbelievable effort by this team. Ten wins in 11 straight seasons - that’s historic. People don’t realize how hard that is to do. We were back-against-the-wall at 2-2, and they finished tonight.”

WATCH: Matt Campbell reacts to loss to Clemson
Swinney announces Robbie Caldwell's retirement as OL coach
WATCH: Dabo Swinney, players postgame press conference after Cheez-It bowl win
Postgame notes for Clemson-Iowa State
