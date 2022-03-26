WATCH: Andrew Booth Jr. NFL draft tape

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out this highlight clip of Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. as he heads off soon to be selected in the upcoming 2022 NFL draft.

Video Description: Clemson's Andrew Booth Jr. was a playmaker for the Tigers and is sure to hear his name called early in the 2022 NFL Draft. Booth has a knack for the spectacular, as he made highlight-level plays that will be sure to go down in Clemson lore. The two-time All-ACC recipient finished his career with 75.0 tackles and 5 interceptions.