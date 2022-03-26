|
WATCH: Andrew Booth Jr. NFL draft tape
|2022 Mar 26, Sat 08:58- -
Check out this highlight clip of Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. as he heads off soon to be selected in the upcoming 2022 NFL draft.
Video Description: Clemson's Andrew Booth Jr. was a playmaker for the Tigers and is sure to hear his name called early in the 2022 NFL Draft. Booth has a knack for the spectacular, as he made highlight-level plays that will be sure to go down in Clemson lore. The two-time All-ACC recipient finished his career with 75.0 tackles and 5 interceptions.
Tags: Clemson Football