WATCH: Andrew Booth Jr. NFL draft tape
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Mar 26, Sat 08:58

Check out this highlight clip of Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. as he heads off soon to be selected in the upcoming 2022 NFL draft.

Video Description: Clemson's Andrew Booth Jr. was a playmaker for the Tigers and is sure to hear his name called early in the 2022 NFL Draft. Booth has a knack for the spectacular, as he made highlight-level plays that will be sure to go down in Clemson lore. The two-time All-ACC recipient finished his career with 75.0 tackles and 5 interceptions.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Second grand jury declines to indict Deshaun Watson
Second grand jury declines to indict Deshaun Watson
Series finale between Clemson-Pittsburgh canceled
Series finale between Clemson-Pittsburgh canceled
WATCH: Andrew Booth Jr. NFL draft tape
WATCH: Andrew Booth Jr. NFL draft tape
Thompson and Cagle lead Tigers past Cardinals
Thompson and Cagle lead Tigers past Cardinals
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest