Clemson commit Cade Klubnik named Texas Gatorade Player of Year, national finalist
by - Tuesday, December 7, 2021, 1:02 PM
Westlake High School and 5-star Clemson quarterback commit Cade Klubnik was announced Tuesday as the 2021-22 Gatorade Texas Football Player of the Year and also one of three finalists for the 2021-2022 Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award.

In winning the statewide honor, Klubnik becomes the first player from Westlake High School to win the award. He has led the No. 1 ranked team in Texas to a 13-0 record and State semifinal appearance against Katy. The Chaparrals are also looking to win the state championship for the third straight year.

"What an incredible honor!! Thank you to Gatorade!! This has been a dream of mine since I was little! Blessed to be named Texas Gatorade Player of the Year!!" Klubnik posted on Twitter.

Klubnik has passed for 2,619 yards with 34 TDs to two interceptions at a 71.4 completion rate. He's also rushed for 12 TDs and 6.5 yards per carry.

The 2021-2022 Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award winner will be announced later in December.

