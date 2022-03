4-star WR picks up Clemson offer on visit

TigerNet Staff by

Ronan Hanafin Athlete TigerNet: (3.95) (3.95)

Height: 6-3 Weight: 205 Hometown: Cambridge, MA (Buckingham Browne & Nichols School HS) Class: 2023 ESPN: NR Rivals:

#42 WR, #5 MA #42 WR, #5 MA 24/7:

#60 ATH, #7 MA #60 ATH, #7 MA 6-3205Cambridge, MA (Buckingham Browne & Nichols School HS)2023

Four-star 2023 wide receiver Ronan Hanafin was in Clemson for a visit Wednesday and left with a scholarship offer.

"Awesome day spent @ClemsonFB yesterday. Very grateful to have received an offer from Coach Swinney and @Coach_Grisham!!" Hanafin posted Thursday afternoon.

He has also added offers from Alabama, Miami, Ohio State and Michigan since the start of the new year.