Paul Finebaum says ACC's place in realignment affects Clemson brand

TigerNet Staff by

ESPN and SEC Network host Paul Finebaum is riding high as the conference he's built his brand on is set to strengthen with an expected addition of Texas and Oklahoma.

Of course, Finebaum hasn't shied away from an opportunity to poke at Clemson over the years, and the Dan Patrick Show teed one up for him Monday.

"Wow," Finebaum started on a question about how the conference realignment news affects Clemson. "On one hand, you're assured of your league, but your brand has gone down a little bit. The ACC has some real issues.

"I heard over the weekend that the ACC was looking to expand and one of the first schools they were talking about was West Virginia. Well, they (the ACC) turned their nose up at West Virginia 10 years ago and West Virginia had to high-tail it across the country. I mean, you'll add a few schools, but you can't compete.

"Let me back up for a second, the biggest prize left out there is Notre Dame -- and they're kinda half in the ACC? If you're Notre Dame, why do you need the ACC right now? You already have the benefit of it in basketball and collect the money there. And you play five games a year (in the ACC) and you have your own TV network. Right now, it doesn't make much sense."

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was also interviewed Monday and he said the program has a bright future despite the uncertainty.

"It's hard for me to be excited about the future because I don't know what the future is. Next week it might change, so I don't really know," Swinney told the National Football Show. "All I know is our future at Clemson is bright and I'm excited about that. Because we have a bunch of great, committed young people. We have a great staff. We have an unbelievable administration. Just a great alignment here.

"Just a great university. So our future is bright here, whatever the rules are."