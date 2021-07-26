Dabo Swinney gives his early prediction on "superconference era"

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is confident in his program as uncertainty seems to loom over college sports.

Conference realignment retook center stage in the college sports discussion when news of Texas and Oklahoma's expected move to the SEC surfaced last week. On Monday, the two longtime Big 12 members told the Big 12 they are not joining the next Grant of Rights agreement that would ensure their spot in the league beyond 2025. The next step would appear to be an SEC vote on welcoming the duo aboard.

Swinney isn't fretting about the future at Clemson, however, as realignment reports and rumors stretch from coast to coast now.

"It's hard for me to be excited about the future because I don't know what the future is. Next week it might change, so I don't really know," Swinney told the National Football Show Monday. "All I know is our future at Clemson is bright and I'm excited about that. Because we have a bunch of great, committed young people. We have a great staff. We have an unbelievable administration. Just a great alignment here.

"Just a great university. So our future is bright here, whatever the rules are."

While not holding a crystal ball for predictions, Swinney did offer his outlook for the future of college football.

"I think ultimately longterm it's probably -- there probably will be a break and there will probably be 50-60 teams -- 65 maybe -- that can go compete for the 12- or 16-team-type Playoff setting," he said. "And then the other 60-65 Division I teams that will probably kinda have their own thing. That's probably where it's going, somewhere. I don't know when that's going to happen.

"You've got entering into superconference era, and again, it's driven by money, etc. Just tell us the rules and we're gonna line up and be ready to go compete."

Swinney's Clemson team has made the College Football Playoff each of the last six seasons and is a heavy favorite to claim a seventh-straight ACC crown and do the same in 2021.