NCAA changes rule on division requirement for championship games
by - 2022 May 18, Wed 15:11
Clemson last played in the ACC Championship in 2020 with a division-less structure due to the pandemic.
We're one step closer to divisions of East and West or North and South...or even Atlantic and Coastal being no longer a part of the major college football landscape.

The NCAA announced a relaxing of the requirement of divisional play for conferences with 12 or more teams, which clears the way for some proposed scheduling changes to come in different conferences.

For Clemson, that means the ACC can go ahead with a reported eventuality of eliminating divisions in 2023 for three permanent opponents and a rotation of the other 10 conference programs within a four-year period.

In the current system, Clemson plays Florida State, NC State, Wake Forest, Boston College, Louisville, and Syracuse, as well as a cross-divisional game with Georgia Tech, each season, and one different opponent from the Coastal Division for an eight-game slate.

In that system, Clemson has made one trip to Duke, Miami and Virginia since 2010 and made a first trip to Pittsburgh last year after the Panthers joined the league in 2013.

The Pac-12 announced a dissolving of divisions as soon as the NCAA made the move on Wednesday, instead going with the two teams with the highest winning percentage.

The NCAA also lifted the limit on scholarship signings over the next two years, just requiring an 85-man limit overall.

Dabo Swinney drops in CBS Sports Power 5 coaches ranking
Another Chick-fil-A is coming to Clemson's campus
NCAA changes rule on division requirement for championship games
Tigers wrap regular season hosting Boston College
