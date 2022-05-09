Report: ACC talking elimination of football divisions as early as 2023
by - 2022 May 9, Mon 16:19
ACC commissioner Jim Phillips could be going to the NCAA for a new look to the championship structure.
ACC commissioner Jim Phillips could be going to the NCAA for a new look to the championship structure.

So long Atlantic and Coastal?

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Monday the elimination of divisions in football has been under discussion lately and is being examined further during the ACC spring meetings being held this week.

Thamel also said that divisions could be eliminated as early as 2023.

Thamel presented two potential models the ACC could go with.

One is teams having three permanent opponents and rotating five more on and off the schedule every other year.

The other one reported is having only two permanent opponents and rotating six teams on and off the schedule every other year, which would send each ACC team through a team's campus over four years.

The divisional system started in the ACC with Boston College's addition in 2005 for two six-team groups. That shifted to two seven-team divisions in 2013 with the addition of Syracuse and Pittsburgh, with Louisville swapping for Maryland soon after that.

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips has already expressed publicly that he intends to petition the NCAA to not require divisions for 12-plus-team leagues for a championship game, which is what was granted one-time for the 2020 pandemic-affected campaign.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
NCAA announces further guidance with 'improper behaviors' in NIL deals
NCAA announces further guidance with 'improper behaviors' in NIL deals
Report: ACC talking elimination of football divisions as early as 2023
Report: ACC talking elimination of football divisions as early as 2023
Tigers take on Cougars in Columbia
Tigers take on Cougars in Columbia
Vegas odds on Clemson football winning the next ACC title
Vegas odds on Clemson football winning the next ACC title
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 20) Author
spacer TNET: Report: ACC talking elimination of football divisions as early as 2023
 TigerNet News
spacer GOOD! It was always a poor concept.***
 DueWest
spacer Re: GOOD! It was always a poor concept.***
 TigerCC®
spacer Re: GOOD! It was always a poor concept.***
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: GOOD! It was always a poor concept.***
 92tritiger
spacer Re: GOOD! It was always a poor concept.***
 1965tiger
spacer Re: TNET: Report: ACC talking elimination of football divisions as early as 2023
 leftie
spacer Re: TNET: Report: ACC talking elimination of football divisions as early as 2023
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Yea... but what about Notre Dame????
 TIGERFANN
spacer Re: Yea... but what about Notre Dame???? Join fully or
 74TIGER
spacer Excellent. I'm all for seeing every ACC opponent
 Clemson_Orange
spacer By my count, we have won our division 7 times
 dsgriff®
spacer Hopefully we get one of the FLA schools and Georgia Tech
 Buffalo Creek Tiger
spacer Re: TNET: Report: ACC talking elimination of football divisions as early as 2023
 Valley Boy
spacer Re: TNET: Report: ACC talking elimination of football divisions as early as 2023
 cugrad80
spacer Re: TNET: Report: ACC talking elimination of football divisions as early as 2023
 grrowl
spacer Re: TNET: Report: ACC talking elimination of football divisions as early as 2023
 ninetytwotiger®
spacer This is very encouraging to hear.
 wildblulou®
spacer I am not really sure how I feel about this deal. I still
 76er®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: ACC talking elimination of football divisions as early as 2023
 grrowl
spacer Re: TNET: Report: ACC talking elimination of football divisions as early as 2023
 Calhoun2
Read all 20 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest