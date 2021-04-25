LOOK: Trevor Lawrence has a hometown mural

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence now has a large mural in his hometown of Cartersville, Georgia.

On the mural, it reads, "Defeat the Noise. Rule the Quiet."

Lawrence is expected to be selected No. 1 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2021 NFL draft.

Two other similar hometown murals have been painted with BYU's Zach Wilson and OSU's Justin Fields to celebrate their journey to the NFL.

Bose headphones is sponsoring the three promotional pieces of artwork and the murals will be shown off during the NFL draft telecast.

Check out Lawrence's mural: