Clemson tied for most AP All-ACC selections

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson tied for the most Associated Press All-ACC selections (7), led by three first-team defenders.

That trio is linebacker James Skalski and cornerbacks Mario Goodrich and Andrew Booth Jr, who were also named first-team All-ACC by the conference.

On the second team, offensive tackle Jordan McFadden, placekicker BT Potter, defensive tackle Tyler Davis and defensive end Myles Murphy were picks.

ACC champ Pitt also had seven selections. Wake Forest and NC State had six honorees each.

Wake Forest's Dave Clawson was picked the ACC coach of the year, with Pitt's Kenny Pickett honored as offensive player of the year, Florida State's Jermaine Johnson defensive player of the year and Miami's Tyler Van Dyke newcomer of the year.

First team

Offense

u-QB — Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh, 6-3, 220, r-sr., Oakhurst, New Jersey

u-RB — Sean Tucker, Syracuse, 5-10, 210, fr.(asterisk), Owings Mills, Maryland

RB — Mataeo Durant, Duke, 6-1, 195, sr., Plum Branch, South Carolina

u-WR — Jordan Addison, Pittsburgh, 6-0, 175, so., Frederick, Maryland

WR — Josh Downs, North Carolina, 5-10, 180, so., Suwanee, Georgia

TE — Jelani Woods, Virginia, 6-7, 265, gr., Ellenwood, Georgia

u-OT — Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State, 6-4, 320, so., Charlotte, North Carolina

OT — Zach Tom, Wake Forest, 6-5, 295, r-jr., Prairieville, Louisiana

OG — Zion Johnson, Boston College, 6-3, 316, gr., Bowie, Maryland

OG — Caleb Chandler, Louisville, 6-4, 313, r-jr., Jefferson, Georgia

C — Alec Lindstrom, Boston College, 6-3, 298, gr., Dudley, Massachusetts

All-purpose player — Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech, 5-11, 200, fr.(asterisk), Dalton, Georgia

u-K — Nick Sciba, Wake Forest, 5-9, 191, jr., Clover, South Carolina

Defense

u-DE — Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State, 6-5, 262, r-sr., Eden Prairie, Minnesota

DE — Cody Roscoe, Syracuse, 6-1, 275, sr., Houston

DT — Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh, 6-0, 275, r-so., Miami

DT — Cory Durden, North Carolina State, 6-4, 310, gr., Newberry, Florida

LB — Mikel Jones, Syracuse, 6-1, 220, so., Miami

LB — James Skalski, Clemson, 6-0, 240, gr., Sharpsburg, Georgia

LB — Drake Thomas, North Carolina State, 6-0, 238, so., Wake Forest, North Carolina

CB — Mario Goodrich, Clemson, 6-0, 190, sr., Kansas City, Missouri

CB — Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson, 6-0, 200, jr., Dacula, Georgia

S — Jammie Robinson, Florida State, 5-11, 193, r-so., Cordele, Georgia

S — Tanner Ingle, North Carolina State, 5-10, 182, jr., Orlando, Florida

P — Trenton Gill, North Carolina State, 6-4, 219, r-jr., Hillsborough, North Carolina

Second team

Offense

QB — Brennan Armstrong, Virginia (tie), 6-2, 215, jr., Shelby, Ohio

QB — Sam Hartman, Wake Forest (tie), 6-1, 208, r-so., Charlotte, North Carolina

RB — Ty Chandler, North Carolina, 6-0, 210, gr., Nashville, Tennessee

RB — Pat Garwo III, Boston College, 5-8, 214, r-so., Levittown, Pennsylvania

WR — A.T. Perry, Wake Forest, 6-5, 206, r-so., Lake Worth, Florida

WR — Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia, 6-1, 205, so., Plaquemine, Louisiana

TE — Marshon Ford, Louisville, 6-2, 240, r-so., Louisville, Kentucky

OT — Jordan McFadden, Clemson, 6-2, 310, jr.(asterisk), Spartanburg, South Carolina

OT — Carter Warren, Pittsburgh, 6-5, 315, r-sr., Paterson, New Jersey

OG — Christian Mahogany, Boston College, 6-3, 318, r-so., Elmwood Park, New Jersey

OG — D.J. Scaife Jr., Miami, 6-3, 306, jr., Miami

C — Olusegun Oluwatimi, Virginia, 6-3, 310, sr., Upper Marlboro, Maryland

All-purpose player — Zonovan Knight, North Carolina State, 5-11, 210, so., Bailey, North Carolina

K — B.T. Potter, Clemson, 5-10, 190, sr., Rock Hill, South Carolina

Defense

DE — Myles Murphy, Clemson, 6-5, 275, so., Marietta, Georgia

DE — Habakkuk Baldonado, Pittsburgh, 6-5, 260, r-jr., Rome, Italy

DT — Tyler Davis, Clemson, 6-2, 300, jr., Apopka, Florida

DT — Miles Fox, Wake Forest, 6-1, 297, r-sr., Lawrenceville, Georgia

LB — Yasir Abdullah, Louisville, 6-1, 235, jr., Miramar, Florida

LB — Nick Jackson, Virginia, 6-1, 240, jr., Atlanta

LB — SirVocea Dennis, Pittsburgh, 6-1, 230, jr., Syracuse, New York

CB — Josh DeBerry, Boston College, 5-11, 176, jr., Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan

CB — Jermaine Waller, Virginia Tech, 6-1, 180, jr., Washington, District of Columbia

S — Traveon Redd, Wake Forest, 6-0, 201, r-sr., Martinsville, Virginia

S — Brandon Hill, Pittsburgh, 5-11, 195, r-so., Apopka, Florida

P — Lou Hedley, Miami, 6-4, 225, r-jr., Mandurah, Australia

Coach of the year — Dave Clawson, Wake Forest

Offensive player of the year — Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

Defensive player of the year — Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State

Newcomer of the year — Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami