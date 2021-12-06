|
Clemson tied for most AP All-ACC selections
|Monday, December 6, 2021, 5:16 PM-
Clemson tied for the most Associated Press All-ACC selections (7), led by three first-team defenders.
That trio is linebacker James Skalski and cornerbacks Mario Goodrich and Andrew Booth Jr, who were also named first-team All-ACC by the conference.
On the second team, offensive tackle Jordan McFadden, placekicker BT Potter, defensive tackle Tyler Davis and defensive end Myles Murphy were picks.
ACC champ Pitt also had seven selections. Wake Forest and NC State had six honorees each.
Wake Forest's Dave Clawson was picked the ACC coach of the year, with Pitt's Kenny Pickett honored as offensive player of the year, Florida State's Jermaine Johnson defensive player of the year and Miami's Tyler Van Dyke newcomer of the year.
First team
Offense
u-QB — Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh, 6-3, 220, r-sr., Oakhurst, New Jersey
u-RB — Sean Tucker, Syracuse, 5-10, 210, fr.(asterisk), Owings Mills, Maryland
RB — Mataeo Durant, Duke, 6-1, 195, sr., Plum Branch, South Carolina
u-WR — Jordan Addison, Pittsburgh, 6-0, 175, so., Frederick, Maryland
WR — Josh Downs, North Carolina, 5-10, 180, so., Suwanee, Georgia
TE — Jelani Woods, Virginia, 6-7, 265, gr., Ellenwood, Georgia
u-OT — Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State, 6-4, 320, so., Charlotte, North Carolina
OT — Zach Tom, Wake Forest, 6-5, 295, r-jr., Prairieville, Louisiana
OG — Zion Johnson, Boston College, 6-3, 316, gr., Bowie, Maryland
OG — Caleb Chandler, Louisville, 6-4, 313, r-jr., Jefferson, Georgia
C — Alec Lindstrom, Boston College, 6-3, 298, gr., Dudley, Massachusetts
All-purpose player — Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech, 5-11, 200, fr.(asterisk), Dalton, Georgia
u-K — Nick Sciba, Wake Forest, 5-9, 191, jr., Clover, South Carolina
Defense
u-DE — Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State, 6-5, 262, r-sr., Eden Prairie, Minnesota
DE — Cody Roscoe, Syracuse, 6-1, 275, sr., Houston
DT — Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh, 6-0, 275, r-so., Miami
DT — Cory Durden, North Carolina State, 6-4, 310, gr., Newberry, Florida
LB — Mikel Jones, Syracuse, 6-1, 220, so., Miami
LB — James Skalski, Clemson, 6-0, 240, gr., Sharpsburg, Georgia
LB — Drake Thomas, North Carolina State, 6-0, 238, so., Wake Forest, North Carolina
CB — Mario Goodrich, Clemson, 6-0, 190, sr., Kansas City, Missouri
CB — Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson, 6-0, 200, jr., Dacula, Georgia
S — Jammie Robinson, Florida State, 5-11, 193, r-so., Cordele, Georgia
S — Tanner Ingle, North Carolina State, 5-10, 182, jr., Orlando, Florida
P — Trenton Gill, North Carolina State, 6-4, 219, r-jr., Hillsborough, North Carolina
Second team
Offense
QB — Brennan Armstrong, Virginia (tie), 6-2, 215, jr., Shelby, Ohio
QB — Sam Hartman, Wake Forest (tie), 6-1, 208, r-so., Charlotte, North Carolina
RB — Ty Chandler, North Carolina, 6-0, 210, gr., Nashville, Tennessee
RB — Pat Garwo III, Boston College, 5-8, 214, r-so., Levittown, Pennsylvania
WR — A.T. Perry, Wake Forest, 6-5, 206, r-so., Lake Worth, Florida
WR — Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia, 6-1, 205, so., Plaquemine, Louisiana
TE — Marshon Ford, Louisville, 6-2, 240, r-so., Louisville, Kentucky
OT — Jordan McFadden, Clemson, 6-2, 310, jr.(asterisk), Spartanburg, South Carolina
OT — Carter Warren, Pittsburgh, 6-5, 315, r-sr., Paterson, New Jersey
OG — Christian Mahogany, Boston College, 6-3, 318, r-so., Elmwood Park, New Jersey
OG — D.J. Scaife Jr., Miami, 6-3, 306, jr., Miami
C — Olusegun Oluwatimi, Virginia, 6-3, 310, sr., Upper Marlboro, Maryland
All-purpose player — Zonovan Knight, North Carolina State, 5-11, 210, so., Bailey, North Carolina
K — B.T. Potter, Clemson, 5-10, 190, sr., Rock Hill, South Carolina
Defense
DE — Myles Murphy, Clemson, 6-5, 275, so., Marietta, Georgia
DE — Habakkuk Baldonado, Pittsburgh, 6-5, 260, r-jr., Rome, Italy
DT — Tyler Davis, Clemson, 6-2, 300, jr., Apopka, Florida
DT — Miles Fox, Wake Forest, 6-1, 297, r-sr., Lawrenceville, Georgia
LB — Yasir Abdullah, Louisville, 6-1, 235, jr., Miramar, Florida
LB — Nick Jackson, Virginia, 6-1, 240, jr., Atlanta
LB — SirVocea Dennis, Pittsburgh, 6-1, 230, jr., Syracuse, New York
CB — Josh DeBerry, Boston College, 5-11, 176, jr., Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan
CB — Jermaine Waller, Virginia Tech, 6-1, 180, jr., Washington, District of Columbia
S — Traveon Redd, Wake Forest, 6-0, 201, r-sr., Martinsville, Virginia
S — Brandon Hill, Pittsburgh, 5-11, 195, r-so., Apopka, Florida
P — Lou Hedley, Miami, 6-4, 225, r-jr., Mandurah, Australia
Coach of the year — Dave Clawson, Wake Forest
Offensive player of the year — Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
Defensive player of the year — Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State
Newcomer of the year — Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami