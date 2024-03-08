Peach State defensive back Kaleb Lanier headed to Clemson this weekend

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

A Peach State defender has quickly become a name to know in the 2025 class, and Clemson is set to host him this weekend. Three-star Decatur (GA) cornerback Kaleb Lanier will visit Clemson for the first time this Saturday. Cornerbacks coach Mike Reed visited Lanier at his high school in early February, a visit that sparked a heavy interest for Lanier to see the Tigers’ program up close. Lanier has drawn the attention of major programs nationwide after a successful junior season and an impressive showing at the Under Armour Next Camp in Atlanta, where he picked up the MVP award for the defensive backs. At 6’0, 165 pounds, Lanier has picked up offers from Duke, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, and LSU during the early part of his recruitment. Lanier’s talks with Clemson have centered on getting on campus to potentially get the Clemson offer and focus on other factors outside of football. “Coach Reed talked about how successful the academics are,” Lanier told TigerNet. “Ninety-nine percent graduation rate and the culture is very good as well as the brotherhood. He told me it’s a big family, and even if you get hurt and can’t play during the season, your offer is still good. The coaches really care about the players. He told me a degree matters more to him than anything. He also told me to not just base my decision off football, but also academics and life after football.” Lanier has ties to Clemson from his time training with current players, and he is looking forward to speaking to those players about their perception of the program. “The development is very big at Clemson,” Lanier said. “I look for a place where everyone is bought in, and a place with a good academic program and good culture. I also like to see how the players interact and receive feedback from the players on the program. I’m excited to get on campus and see some of the players I used to train with. I have trained with Shelton Lewis, who was a freshman cornerback last season, as well as Myles Oliver.” Lanier will have a busy schedule in the coming months, with the Clemson visit this weekend and official visits scheduled to Duke and Indiana. Which schools are standing out to Lanier early on? “All of my recent offers have stood out to me,” he said. “Indiana, Duke, USF, UCF, Louisville, and LSU have all stood out. I have great conversations with all the coaches. Duke, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, and Eastern Michigan aren’t recent offers, but I feel like I have great relationships with them as well.” Lanier’s ability to play multiple positions in the secondary has caught the attention of college coaches, as does his standout athleticism. What else has stood out to coaches that has made Lanier a prospect popping up on schools' radars? “I have a high football IQ,” he said. “Coaches like my length and my ability to move around in the secondary, playing corner, safety and nickel. They also like my ability to run and my ball skills. I have a good feel for the game and good character.”

