Live from Death Valley: Clemson vs. Furman
|2022 Sep 10, Sat 15:11-
SATURDAY, SEPT. 10 • 3:30 P.M. ET (ACCN)
Memorial Stadium • CLEMSON, SC
BrandonRink®
15:58
Uiagalelei breaks a couple tackles on a 15-yard run to extend Clemson's drive to the Furman 31. He started the game 6-of-6 passing for 93 yards.
DavidHood®
15:51
BrandonRink®
15:50
Furman hits the 30-yard FG and it's 7-3 Clemson now, 7:58 1st.
BrandonRink®
15:48
Furman hitting some big plays and they are in the red zone now.
DavidHood®
15:43
If you want to watch a really good player on Furman's offense, it's tight end Ryan Miller. Dude has a chance to play on Sundays. Big part of their offense
DavidHood®
15:41
Will Shipley makes it look easy on the goal line at times. Great vision when he hits the clutter down there
BrandonRink®
15:39
Ball marked at the one actually.
BrandonRink®
15:38
Uiagalelei hits Joseph Ngata for the 26-yard TD and Clemson is on top less than three minutes in.
BrandonRink®
15:37
DJ Uiagalelei has some time and finds Beaux Collins downfield deep into Furman territory.
BrandonRink®
15:33
Clemson get the ball to start us out here in Death Valley.
CUnext
15:17
GO TIGERS!
BrandonRink®
15:14
