Clemson-Furman depth charts released

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson will open a revamped Death Valley on Saturday versus the Furman Paladins with a bigger videoboard among more additions.

The Tigers and Paladins are set for a 3:30 p.m. broadcast start on ACC Network.

Clemson is a 44.5-point favorite after a 41-10 win over Georgia Tech at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday.

Furman won its opener 52-0 over North Greenville last Thursday.

Check out how the teams size-up below: